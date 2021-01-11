St Albans businesses urged to enforce Covid restrictions after reported breaches

Published: 9:53 AM January 11, 2021

Essential businesses are being urged to enforce government restrictions and help stop the spread of coronavirus in the district.

St Albans BID (Business Improvement District) and the district council have reacted to concerns about people not wearing masks in shops and the lack of enforcement of Covid guidelines.

Council leader Cllr Chris White said he has lost patience with the situation: "Shopping is one of the biggest sources of Covid and councillors have told me they are concerned about the attitude of supermarkets towards government restrictions.

"So far I have had criticism of Morrisons for no visible one-way system, the Co-op on London Road for the manager not wearing a mask, and Tesco on St Peter's Street where staff were seen not wearing masks when stacking shelves, although this has improved on subsequent visits.

"I intend to call out offenders on Twitter as well as consult with district council officers as to the next steps in getting people to understand that this is serious. The county council is also targeting supermarkets and has said it is prepared to name and shame."

You may also want to watch:

BID vice-chair Mandy McNeil said: "We understand how tough a lockdown is for many but we are all in this together and by working together as a community, we can save lives.

"We all want to support our local businesses, and in many cases this can be done online and delivery, or click and collect, so please use these services if you are able to.

"If you are out shopping for essential items, please remember to wash hands, wear a mask at all times in shops - and outside if you are able to - unless you have an exemption, maintain social distancing and help to save lives.





"We urge people who are out for exercise or essential shopping and see any social distancing or non-compliance issues to please dial 101 and report to our police who are responsible for enforcing.





"We also encourage businesses to do the same if there are shoppers who are blatantly ignoring rules by not wearing masks and do not have an exemption. This should result in immediate action."





Residents can also email the district council's environmental health team to report Covid breaches at environmental@stalbans.gov.uk







