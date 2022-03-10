St Albans women take longer to save for house compared to men, says survey

It takes women in St Albans a lot longer to get onto the property ladder, according to a new report. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The gender pay gap in St Albans is one of the worst in the country, new figures have revealed.

A national study carried out by Adams Selfstore into the UK's property ladder showed the district currently ranks at number 7 for containing the biggest gender pay gaps.

The study calculated estimated monthly savings (EMS) by subtracting the average rent of a one-bedroom property from the average salary in each area. It then used the Office for National Statistics (ONS) national savings ratio to identify estimated monthly savings to fully identify EMS.

According to the report, in St Albans the estimated monthly savings for men is £461 compared to £247 for women.

The study also showed the difference in how many years it will take for women to save up for buying a house compared to men, with 13.2 years for men in St Albans compared to 24.6 years for women.