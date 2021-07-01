St Albans market up for national award

Published: 2:40 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM July 1, 2021

St Albans Charter Market has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for the second year in a row.

Residents can vote online to help traders win the Great British Food Award of Best Food Market 2021.

Great British Food Awards are a celebration of the country’s finest local, regional and artisanal produce and has been running for eight years.

They are organised by the Great British Food magazine and the market shortlist was nominated by its readers.

Among the range of foodstuffs on offer are speciality breads, fresh fish and seafood, cheeses, high-quality butcher meat, handmade chocolates and gourmet cupcakes. Takeaways showcasing the cuisine of the Caribbean, Peru, Spain, Brazil and other countries are also available.

Traders kept the market open throughout the lockdowns as it is a major source of food for many people.

The market, which is run by St Albans district council, lost out to London’s Borough Market in the competition last year.

Cllr Mandy McNeil said: “I am thrilled that our market has been recognised again by being shortlisted for this major national award. Hopefully, we can win it this time.

“Our traders did a fantastic job by supplying their many regular customers with food and other essentials during the COVID-19 lockdowns and this is recognition of those efforts.

“Our retail and hospitality offering, including our fabulous market traders, are at the heart of our city and help make it a vibrant destination. Our market encourages thousands of people to come to the city centre at weekends and during the week, with our food market being a firm favourite for residents and visitors.

“I’m asking people to show their support for our traders by voting for the market in the Great British Food Awards."

“A win would provide a marvellous boost to our local economy as it will be confirmation that we have the best food market in the country."

Ellis Butchers of Victoria Street has also been shortlisted for the title of Best Family Butcher.

People can now vote for the Charter Market and Ellis Butchers at www.greatbritishfoodawards.com/vote