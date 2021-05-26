Top rating for St Albans business support group

Published: 5:00 PM May 26, 2021

A business support organisation which has been running in St Albans for more than 35 years has received a 100 per cent rating for its customer care.

St Albans Enterprise Agency, better known as STANTA, was awarded top marks in a Customer First assessment, the UK's recognised standard for customer service.

STANTA receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund to provide 12 hours of advice and training to micro businesses up to three and a half years old and in the last five years has assisted over 1,000 businesses to start, grow and develop.

Many local businesses such as Donna Nichol from Chloe James, Rebecca Youngs from The Social Den and Caroline Syson from Pocket PA, have benefitted from the one-to-one advice provided by STANTA and their attendance at a wide variety of training courses.

STANTA was recently assessed by a Customer First assessor and was awarded 100 per cent in the three areas of customer relationships, market awareness and people.

The assessor said: “The absolute commitment to continuous improvement, underpinned by a team of motivated, engaged and highly skilled people will no doubt ensure the organisation capitalises on whatever the future holds.”

To help guide and grow STANTA in the future, two additional non-executive directors have been appointed to the board following the retirement of Andrew Rose after 25 years: Laura Moxham, MD of YBA PPC, recognised as one of the smartest internet marketers for Google Ads in the UK; and Chris Wallace, MD of Visionary Accountants in St Albans, a Chartered Management Accountant with many years of experience in business.

Ginny Cooper has been promoted to director of operations, recognising her increased responsibilities in the operation of STANTA, and particularly in response to the Covid pandemic.

Ginny said: "I am really pleased that my commitment to STANTA, its clients and always putting the customer first, has been recognised and I very much look forward to working with Laura and Chris in the future."

If you would like advice on starting a business or are seeking an office, email advice@stanta.co.uk or view www.stanta.co.uk