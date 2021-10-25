News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Chamber's Not St George's Day event is a smash success

Matt Adams

Published: 8:03 AM October 25, 2021    Updated: 8:27 AM October 25, 2021
St Albans Chamber of Commerce's Not St George's Day lunch.

St Albans Chamber of Commerce's Not St George's Day lunch. - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

After being postponed three times due to the pandemic, St Albans Chamber of Commerce's annual St George's Day lunch finally went ahead - in October!

The Not St George's Day Lunch was held in the traditional venue of Sopwell House Hotel, and attended by representatives from a cross-section of businesses across the district, with Youth Talk and Earthworks the chosen charities of the day.

Journalist and broadcaster Janet Street-Porter was special guest at the event, which was also attended by St Albans MP Daisy Cooper and Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill. 

Chamber events and marketing manager Anna Venetico said: "Thank you so much to all of you who helped make the Not St George’s Day Lunch a success, at times it felt we would never get there, but we did in the end!"

