St Albans Chamber's Not St George's Day event is a smash success
- Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography
After being postponed three times due to the pandemic, St Albans Chamber of Commerce's annual St George's Day lunch finally went ahead - in October!
The Not St George's Day Lunch was held in the traditional venue of Sopwell House Hotel, and attended by representatives from a cross-section of businesses across the district, with Youth Talk and Earthworks the chosen charities of the day.
Journalist and broadcaster Janet Street-Porter was special guest at the event, which was also attended by St Albans MP Daisy Cooper and Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill.
Chamber events and marketing manager Anna Venetico said: "Thank you so much to all of you who helped make the Not St George’s Day Lunch a success, at times it felt we would never get there, but we did in the end!"
Praise for the event came pouring in afterwards.
Mike Lewis of The Vine Cellar said: "It was great to have attended your St George’s Day lunch. We had such a lovely time."
Bev Coulter of Clydesdale Bank said: ""Thank you for an amazing day – as always you pulled off the impossible – it was absolutely faultless."
The St George's Day Lunch should return next year in its usual slot in April. See stalbans-chamber.co.uk for details.
