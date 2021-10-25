St Albans Chamber's Not St George's Day event is a smash success

Published: 8:03 AM October 25, 2021 Updated: 8:27 AM October 25, 2021

After being postponed three times due to the pandemic, St Albans Chamber of Commerce's annual St George's Day lunch finally went ahead - in October!

The Not St George's Day Lunch was held in the traditional venue of Sopwell House Hotel, and attended by representatives from a cross-section of businesses across the district, with Youth Talk and Earthworks the chosen charities of the day.

Journalist and broadcaster Janet Street-Porter was special guest at the event, which was also attended by St Albans MP Daisy Cooper and Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill.

Chamber events and marketing manager Anna Venetico said: "Thank you so much to all of you who helped make the Not St George’s Day Lunch a success, at times it felt we would never get there, but we did in the end!"

St Albans Chamber of Commerce's Not St George's Day lunch. - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Praise for the event came pouring in afterwards.

Mike Lewis of The Vine Cellar said: "It was great to have attended your St George’s Day lunch. We had such a lovely time."

Bev Coulter of Clydesdale Bank said: ""Thank you for an amazing day – as always you pulled off the impossible – it was absolutely faultless."

The St George's Day Lunch should return next year in its usual slot in April. See stalbans-chamber.co.uk for details.





