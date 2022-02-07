News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Business

St Albans BID reveals plans for second five-year term

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 1:28 PM February 7, 2022
St Albans BID has been renewed for another five years.

St Albans BID has been renewed for another five years. - Credit: BID

City centre businesses have voted in favour of a second five year tenure for the St Albans BID (Business Improvement District).

But just a third of eligible levy payers actually had their say - with a turnout of only 32.2 per cent - 95 votes for and 50 against.

The decision has been welcomed by BID executive manager Alison Berneye, who said the second term will focus on delivering their vision to support a commercial, vibrant, thriving, sustainable and resilient St Albans through a business-led programme.

“We are thrilled to have secured a second term so we can continue to work together as a business community to ensure St Albans thrives as a premium destination to live, work and enjoy.

"The BID makes a measurable difference to our city centre, and we will work tirelessly to build a prosperous future for levy payers, working alongside our partners and communities to maximise opportunities and successes.”

Board member Keith Newlan, owner of Kings Hill jewellers said: “St Albans BID has supported our business community during unprecedented times. Post pandemic, St Albans has emerged a most attractive place to live, visit, invest and work, with big brand names and new independents choosing it as a business destination. Footfall that is above the national average will only continue to build on the economic success of the city.”

Businesses will continue to pay a BID levy of 1.8 per cent of their rateable value. Those with rateable values of £12,000 or less will be exempt.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans and the killing of a king
  2. 2 What next for St Albans' Ye Olde Fighting Cocks?
  3. 3 Bog off! Public loos in St Albans city centre face closure
  1. 4 Campaign to save 84 bus route gains speed
  2. 5 St Albans BID ballot result announced
  3. 6 Three Hertfordshire areas make 'most expensive outside London' list
  4. 7 Harpenden teen stars in Toyota advert
  5. 8 Victory for traders as councillors ditch Charter Market gazebo scheme
  6. 9 Harpenden café tears up its price list
  7. 10 MP calls for sustainability report ahead of Luton Airport expansion

Sarah Hassan of local restaurant Bar Mezé said: “When the BID first came in, no one knew what it was or how it was going to benefit St Albans. But five years on, it has delivered so much for our city centre and having seen its successes, St Albans would be a different place without it. We voted ‘Yes’ and we are delighted that St Albans BID succeeded in winning a second term.”


St Albans News

Don't Miss

Blue and red 84 Metroline bus on Barnet High Street.

Herts Live News

Metroline 'intends' to axe 84 bus route

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Laura Bill, Sharon Linney and Lynn Dutton with Betsy the dog in the kitchen at Hope House.

Inside Hope House - St Albans' innovative new haven for homeless

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A coach driver was killed following a collision on the M1. (File photo)

Herts Live News

Coach driver killed and motorist arrested following M1 collision

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Inn in Sopwell Lane, St Albans.

Later alcohol licence granted to backstreet pub

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon