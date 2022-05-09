£10K donation to St Albans mental health charity from local solicitors

A partnership between a St Albans solicitors and a local mental health charity has seen more than £10,000 raised to help provide vital counselling for young people.

Debenhams Ottaway celebrated the end of its partnership with Youth Talk by making a donation to fund 200 much-needed sessions.

This collaborative partnership started back in 2018 and in the last four years Debenhams Ottaway staff have held various fundraising events, supported by matched funding and donations from the firm.

From bake sales to photo competitions, bingo nights and triathlons, their team got involved in a wide range of fundraising activities, demonstrating their support to the local community and helping young people struggling with their mental health. Their support extended beyond fundraising, from providing pro-bono legal advice to offering their meeting space.

David Barker, chief executive at Youth Talk, said: “Youth Talk has been truly blessed by the support of Debenhams Ottaway. You have all been such a delight to work with and we’ve been so lucky with how your team has got behind the need to support our local young people. Our work relies on the goodwill, determination and passion of our local community – the team at Debenhams Ottaway never fail to amaze and inspire us, thank you.”