St Albans shopping centre undergoing work to create a fresh new look

Major refurbishment work is underway to transform a St Albans city shopping centre into a flagship visitor attraction for the region.

Christopher Place is carrying out a huge programme of visual improvements, coupled with measures to help customers enjoy an all-round better shopping experience.

As part of the project, the centre mall is being taken up and re-laid, using the existing slabs to provide a more even surface with cosmetic improvements which will also prevent puddles after rainfall.

A membrane is also being laid in between the paving and ceiling of the car park to make it watertight, enabling the centre to re-line and brighten its parking bays.

The work will be stopped for the Christmas season, which starts on November 20, and recommences in the first week of January, with completion in the spring.

You may also want to watch:

Centre manager Catherine Morris said: "In 2022 customers will see some wonderful new tenants comprising a good mix of retail and eateries. I won’t name them as all the completion documents are still in working progress, so I don’t want to tempt fate. Hopefully when the mall works have finished, we will be hosting a full programme of activities as we did pre-Covid.

"I think most people realise the importance of supporting our High Street and would hate it to disappear over time. I have noticed a camaraderie between all retailers in St Albans, pulling together as one team.

"All businesses are working flat out, making up for trade lost during the pandemic and dealing with the lack of staff issues.

"It is wonderful to see customers having the confidence to return, and the landlord is showing their appreciation by spending a considerable amount of money on the refurbishment scheme.

"Since the pandemic we have really been trying an outside seating area which has a park or garden vibe that St Albans shoppers can enjoy. When all the works have been completed, Christopher Place will be a fabulous place to dine, relax and shop."