Sainsbury's comes to St Albans station

Laura Bill

Published: 12:00 PM January 27, 2022
Sainsbury's comes to St Albans station. - Credit: Govia Thameslink

Sainsbury’s is setting up shop at St Albans City station this spring.

The Local store will feature the very latest high-quality, great-value convenience range the retailer has to offer, including fresh food, fruit and veg and a selection of branded and own-brand groceries.

Alongside fresh bread and pastries baked every day, the store will stock newspapers and magazines for commuters and shoppers to pick up as they pass through the busy station.

Jenny Saunders of Thameslink said: “Working closely with St Albans community, we finished upgrading St Albans City station in 2020. There’s a two-storey extension, massively improved facilities and space at Ridgmont Road for post-pandemic commuter crowds.

“Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 and the general slump in the market put the brakes on finding tenants for the new shop space but we’ve persevered and found a fantastic business to join us. I think it will make a real difference to passenger experience at the station."

St Albans News

