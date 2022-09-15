Cottonmill pub closing its doors

Another St Albans community pub landlord is calling last orders on his boozer.

The Hare & Hounds in Sopwell Lane will be closing its doors on Tuesday.

Landlord Jamie West announced the news in a post on the pub's Facebook page: "So another chapter sadly comes to an end.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to announce that the Hare will be closing its doors on Tuesday night.

"We know times are difficult anyway, and costs are on the rise everywhere, but despite my general optimism about the business, I have been unable to break the deadlock on a new deal for the pub, when the deal on the table was quite frankly completely unviable.

"It’s not Corona or the cost of living that got us in the end, it was a stubborn pub company desperate to claw back the costs of an embarrassingly shoddy garden refurbishment through hefty increases in our rent.

"So unfortunately that is it for us at this wonderful pub. With the impact of Omicrom last winter after everything else we didn’t even get a single full year's trading to see what we could really do.

"But this team - what a team. They have worked tirelessly, with big smiles on their faces and created an atmosphere that is wonderful to see and be a part of, despite my frequent absence from the pub. I want to thank every single one of them from the bottom of my heart. So proud of all of you.

"And Kevin, my long standing head chef who has worked with me for seven years, and was my right hand man in running our soup kitchen and cooking for the homeless twice a week for the whole of lockdown. We can both be proud of that one my friend.

"And our friendly, funny, loyal and occasionally eccentric customers - thank you all so much for spending your time with us and making it such a fun place to be. I’m sorry I couldn’t make it work.

"And of course my wife and my gorgeous twin girls - who’ve supported me all the way. It’s a credit to Ellie and Alice that they’ve taken this as an opportunity for a new adventure, rather than imminent homelessness!

"There is apparently someone in the wings to take over, but the pub may be closed for a short while. I’ll try and keep you posted.

In the meantime thank you all again. I’ll see you for a beer at some point!"