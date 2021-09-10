Harpenden company receives Queen's Award

Published: 10:31 AM September 10, 2021

Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss with Ross Kennedy and staff of QHi Group receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise - International Trade. - Credit: Ian Scott Photography Ltd

A Harpenden electronics manufacturer has finally been presented with a long-overdue business award.

The QHi Group, based in Coldharbour Lane, were winners of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2020, but due to the pandemic the award ceremony had to be delayed until this year.

The presentation ceremony finally took place last month at Luton Hoo, where Herts Lord Lieutenant Robert Voss presented the trophy to company founder and chairman Ross Kennedy, who was accompanied by all of their UK-based staff.

QHi Group won the award for their Exertherm system, which provides condition monitoring in critical electrical equipment to blue chip clients where power outages result in high downtime costs, such as data centres, and oil and gas refineries. The system is sold world-wide in over 30 countries, and was able to demonstrate growth in excess of 400% between 2017-19.

Ross said of the award: “It is a fantastic achievement for our company and is great recognition to all our staff for their efforts. When you combine exceptional product with exceptional people you get great results, and this award raises our credibility as a business of quality with export customers."