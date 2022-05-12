Revealed: Most popular Deliveroo takeaway dishes in St Albans
- Credit: PA
The most popular Deliveroo dishes ordered by fast-food fans in St Albans have been revealed.
New data shows that city residents can’t get enough of the Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama and that Saturday is the most popular take-out night.
The on-demand food delivery service is celebrating its sixth birthday in St Albans and has ranked its most popular orders since its launch.
Top 5 dishes ordered in St Albans:
- Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama
- Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys
- St. Peter's Burger (Cheeseburger) from The Meating Room
- Latte from Pret A Manger
- Philly Cheese Steak from House of Poutine
With more than 160 restaurants signed up, Deliveroo has created work for more than 860 people, with the majority of these being the riders.
Ben Lacey, regional director for the UK and Ireland said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted with our rapid growth in St Albans over the past six years.
“It means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”
Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski.
It operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.