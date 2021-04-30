News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Business

We ask city centre businesses for their opinions on St Albans BID

Logo Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:32 AM April 30, 2021   
The BID represents St Albans city centre.

The BID represents St Albans city centre. - Credit: Matt Adams

The future of St Albans BID is up for a public vote to decide whether it is given a second five-year term, and we want to know what businesses think of its work to date.

In October, city centre businesses will have their chance to decide whether the BID (Business Improvement District) continues to represent their interests going forwards.

Established in 2017, the BID is funded by a levy paid by businesses within its designated area, including independent and chain retailers, pubs, hotels, restaurants, professional service firms, theatres, museums and the Cathedral. Other funding comes from grants, sponsorship and associated membership.

Are you a city centre business paying a levy to the BID? We're keen to hear your opinion of what its biggest achievements have been, and if there are things you'd like to see improve if it is renewed for another five years.

This survey is completely confidential, but the results will be used to form the basis of a future news article. Please respond by the end of May.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodstock Road North is one of Fleetville's smartest streets. Picture: Jane Howdle

St Albans named among England's prime property hotspots

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Confetti cannons to celebrate 50th birthday at Prae Wood School 

Confetti cannons released at primary school 50th birthday

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The wildlife site in Bricket Wood.

Backlash over housing plans for wildlife site

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The First Battle of St Albans is on a new stamp.

Battle of St Albans appears on new Wars of the Roses stamp

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus