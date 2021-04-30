We ask city centre businesses for their opinions on St Albans BID

Published: 11:32 AM April 30, 2021

The future of St Albans BID is up for a public vote to decide whether it is given a second five-year term, and we want to know what businesses think of its work to date.

In October, city centre businesses will have their chance to decide whether the BID (Business Improvement District) continues to represent their interests going forwards.

Established in 2017, the BID is funded by a levy paid by businesses within its designated area, including independent and chain retailers, pubs, hotels, restaurants, professional service firms, theatres, museums and the Cathedral. Other funding comes from grants, sponsorship and associated membership.

Are you a city centre business paying a levy to the BID? We're keen to hear your opinion of what its biggest achievements have been, and if there are things you'd like to see improve if it is renewed for another five years.

This survey is completely confidential, but the results will be used to form the basis of a future news article. Please respond by the end of May.

