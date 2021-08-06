Business launches plant kits based on colours of St Albans flag

Published: 12:00 PM August 6, 2021

A new gardening kit in the colours of the St Albans flag is being launched by a locally based online plant delivery company.

Muddy Trowel was launched during the first lockdown in April 2020, selling outdoor plant kits to amateur and aspiring gardeners.

It is is now celebrating its 1,000th customer with the launch of The Alban Collection, inspired by the city's blue-and-yellow saltire flag, and including a mix of plants: yarrow, lobelia, bidens, monkey flower and corydalis.

Plants from The Alban Collection. - Credit: Muddy Trowel

Muddy Trowel is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Steve Folwell, who has lived with his family in St Albans for 18 years.

Steve heard that garden centres and nurseries were sitting on huge quantities of annual plant stock which could not be sold to the public during lockdown. With millions of plants and around £500m worth of stock going to waste, Steve put his entrepreneurial hat on to try and solve the problem.

As a keen amateur gardener, Steve believed he could help the industry, delivering joy to customers whilst making gardening accessible. With help from old friends and colleagues, Muddy Trowel was born and has been delivering curated, pre-designed plant collections to customers.

Muddy Trowel founder Steve Folwell with plants from The Alban Collection. - Credit: Muddy Trowel

Muddy Trowel now works in partnership with garden centres and nurseries across the country. Each customer receives plants, a pot, compost and plant care tips, to help them to start gardening in a simple, sustainable and joyful way. Every collection is themed around plants that work well together by colour or by light conditions and environment.

Steve said: “Launching ‘The Alban’ collection is a little nod to the amazing St Albans community and the way we have pulled together as a city over the last year or so.

"The enthusiasm and support for independent businesses here is so heartening, and we hope to colour the city blue and yellow year after year with this collection of pots and window boxes dedicated to the origins of Muddy Trowel.”