New team at the top for Chamber of Commerce

Published: 12:03 PM April 14, 2021

A new President and Vice-President have been elected by St Albans Chamber of Commerce.

Pat Strods, Partner at Rayner Essex LLP, takes over as President from Alastair Woodgate of Rumball Sedgwick, whose term of office has now come to an end.

Cheryl Luzet, CEO of digital marketing agency, Wagada takes over from Pat as Vice-President.

Cheryl Luzet is the new Vice-President of St Albans Chamber of Commerce. - Credit: Wagada

New President Pat said: “I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of the St Albans Chamber of Commerce. I’d like to take this opportunity of thanking Alastair Woodgate for steering the Chamber, not only through the challenges of the last year, but throughout his term of office.

“I have worked in St Albans for a substantial part of my career which has given me a real appreciation of how special the business community is here. There’s a real team spirit within our community and the focus is always on supporting each other and the wider St Albans business community.

"I’m really excited to be working alongside Cheryl Luzet as Vice-President, who brings such valuable insight and expertise to the role – we look forward to the Chamber expanding as we support each other and transition into our new roles.

“Finally, we can’t wait to meet people safely in person once again and look forward to our first networking event in June, a business breakfast meeting with MP Daisy Cooper.”

Her predecessor Alastair said: “I’m delighted that Pat and Cheryl have been elected to these roles and I have no doubt they will do an excellent job in guiding the Chamber as it continues to support St Albans district’s businesses.”

Cheryl added: “I’m really delighted to be elected as Vice-President and working closely with Pat and can’t wait to get started.

“The St Albans Chamber of Commerce has a really important role to play in being both proactive and ensuring we are accessible to business owners in the district of St Albans who might need our help. I hope my own business insight will be useful in in helping to move the Chamber forward at a time of change for everyone.”

Find out more about the Chamber and book tickets for the Daisy Cooper business breakfast at www.stalbans-chamber.co.uk