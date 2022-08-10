News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Business

St Albans Post Office branch re-opening after three years

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:02 PM August 10, 2022
Post Office services will resume in London Road, St Albans, from September 5.

Post Office services will resume in London Road, St Albans, from September 5. - Credit: Google

Over three years since it ceased operating, London Road Post Office is to re-open for business.

The service will be resumed at the Premier Convenience Store at 98 London Road, St Albans, from September 5 at 1pm.

The branch, which has been closed since June 2019 due to operational reasons, will operate from the same premises with a new postmaster.

Post Office network lead Graham Simmons said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to the London Road area of St Albans as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The opening hours will also make it very convenient to visit.”

The same range of Post Office products and services will be available.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 9am-5.30pm; Saturday: 9am-12.30pm.


St Albans News

Don't Miss

Land behind behind The Moor Mill pub in Smug Oak Lane, Bricket Wood has been developed.

Investigation over unauthorised development on Green Belt site

Laura Bill

person
Police officers have arrested a man from St Albans on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Police arrest St Albans man on suspicion of 'harassment'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
At around 3.20am on Sunday, July 3, a man was kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside Metro Bank, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside St Albans bank

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Robert Stewart tried to evade law enforcement officers by hiding in a child's playhouse in Harpenden

Luton Crown Court

Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon