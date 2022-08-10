St Albans Post Office branch re-opening after three years

Post Office services will resume in London Road, St Albans, from September 5. - Credit: Google

Over three years since it ceased operating, London Road Post Office is to re-open for business.

The service will be resumed at the Premier Convenience Store at 98 London Road, St Albans, from September 5 at 1pm.

The branch, which has been closed since June 2019 due to operational reasons, will operate from the same premises with a new postmaster.

Post Office network lead Graham Simmons said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to the London Road area of St Albans as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The opening hours will also make it very convenient to visit.”

The same range of Post Office products and services will be available.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 9am-5.30pm; Saturday: 9am-12.30pm.



