Is this the future of hospitality in St Albans?

A next generation social space focused on well-being, community, and sustainability has opened in St Albans.

The Hub on Verulam occupies the former site of Loch Fyne restaurant at 5 Verulam Road, and features a restaurant, café and bar, with regular events including comedy, community workshops and live sports.

Facilities include The Yard, an all-season outdoor canopy covered or open seating area, equipped with atmospheric firepits and an outdoor bar, and two screening rooms - The Terrace and The Box - providing 50 bookable seats to watch big sporting events, independent cinema, and community workshops.

All on-site food waste from both The Hub and its sister business The Deli on Verulam will be converted into compost on the premises within 24 hours and available for customers to take home.

Co-founder Alex Addison said: “Our mission is to shake up the way people socialise – our offering deliberately doesn’t fit in just one box. We’ve created a space to work and play, to watch sports, films, comedy – and to put an end to the misconception that good socialising means making choices that are detrimental to your health.

“Yes, we serve 4-5% beers, but we also serve loads of low ABV options. We serve cocktails, and alongside them you’ll see low alcohol equivalents – no ‘mocktails’ around here – that taste just as good.

"We do a take on fish and chips, alongside healthy buddha bowls and nutritious bar nibbles. It’s all about giving people great options so they can make better choices for the odd, or regular, occasion as they want to."

Find out more at www.thehubonverulam.com