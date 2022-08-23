New dating app for couples REDDI for a family

Stacy Thomson and her son Milo: REDDI is an app dedicated solely to putting those who are on the same page about family in the same place. - Credit: Stacy Thomson

A solo IVF mum from St Albans has launched a new dating app to help singles match with people who are serious about starting a family.

Stacy Thomson, an award-winning mental health clinician and performance coach, realised there was a need for a dating app which was not only safe and welcoming - but also where people looking for more serious relationships could meet.

"Through this platform, I am determined to make sure that nobody misses out on having the family they want." - Credit: Stacy Thomson

She explained: "REDDI is an app dedicated solely to putting those who are on the same page about family in the same place. Its creation was on the back of my own dating experience, which led to me running out of options - my ovaries were literally dying, and I had no more time to waste swiping amongst the sea of casual daters.

"People would say - and do still say - that I’m 'brave' having a family on my own, but I never felt it." - Credit: Stacy Thomson

"I did want it all - but just couldn't make it happen. People would say - and do still say - that I’m 'brave' having a family on my own, but I never felt it. Although now I realise what they mean is that not everyone feels that they could do it alone. I also realised how little options men and the LGBTQI+ have if they want children."

Stacy, whose son Milo is now 11 months old, added: "Through this platform, I am determined to make sure that nobody misses out on having the family they want.

“The worst thing for someone who wants to have a family, even if only in their longer-term future, is to enter a relationship, only to find out that they don't share the same vision with their prospective partner. This can, and has led to many wasted years, not to mention heartbreak and unrealised fulfilment, which can last a lifetime."

REDDI is a membership-only app which is subscription based and highly curated to create an exclusive community where members know that everyone's priorities are the same as their own.

REDDI is a membership-only app which is subscription based and highly curated to create an exclusive community where members know that everyone's priorities are the same as their own. - Credit: Stacy Thomson

There is a membership application process that requires verification, with the app taking several weeks to determine whether you are ‘waitlisted’ or ‘accepted’. Acceptance isn’t about your Instagram or LinkedIn following, but rather your values and motivations for joining the community.

REDDI is available for free in the UK for a limited time and can be downloaded on iOS. Access to site only via application, referral, or presentation of REDDI Golden Ticket.