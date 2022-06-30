Major architectural firm moves into St Albans

Brand St Albans has received a major boost with the news that an internationally acclaimed architectural firm has moved to the city.

Holmes Miller has opened a new, purpose-built studio above the Co-op on London Road to support a pipeline of public sector projects in the south-east.

The new space will initially welcome the company’s south eastern team, providing the business with a hub closer to its growing client base across the Home Counties.

Managing director Callum Houston said: “With increased focus on environmentally aware architecture, this is a pivotal time for the UK’s construction sector. We’ve seen demand for our services increase over the last two years, especially as civil and commercial projects recover from the pandemic.

"We’re committed to building on this growth, both across the UK and internationally, and this new space will be vital in allowing our team to continue producing their award-winning work in an inspiring and productive setting.”

The company’s St Albans studio offers a space that ensures the values of the practice can be readily delivered – ensuring staff have a positive and uplifting space to design local to their projects.

The new space aligns with the practice’s Sustainability Charter, ensuring that the low carbon design principles adopted across commissioned projects is also reflected in the day-to-day operation of the business.

In over 70 years of practice, Holmes Miller has become a leading specialist in education, health, residential, civic and sport – and most recently in sustainable design, being one of the few Passivhaus accredited architect firms in the UK. Its current projects in the south east include regenerating Borden town centre in Hampshire; decarbonizing Watford Town Hall and Coliseum; as well as the landmark £27m London South Bank Technical College in Vauxhall.

The new office will be headed up by director Mark Ellson, a leading champion of sustainable design and architecture. Mark was a key figure in the firm’s recently launched specialist consultancy, Sussed Sustainability, and he will be responsible for implementing the latest in sustainable design - operational and embodied - to its projects across the UK.

Mark said: “We want to be considered a local partner for all our clients including those located just outside the M25. St Albans is the perfect location for us as we look to form closer ties with local councils and businesses across the home counties, as well as further afield throughout the south east.

"As leaders in sustainable design, our work spans the public and private sectors, helping clients decarbonise large estates and create more people-focused, sustainable architecture. Ensuring our new space replicates the green credentials of our Glasgow studio is all part of our desire to be as sustainable as we encourage our clients to be.”



