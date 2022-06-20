Inspirational accolades for St Albans agency

The Wagada team with their Inspiring Herts awards. - Credit: Herts Chamber of Commerce

A St Albans digital marketing agency has hit the double with two major business awards.

Wagada Digital picked up two Inspiring Herts Awards at a ceremony at the Warner Brothers Studio, in Leavesden.

The company, which was established in 2011 offers a wide range of digital marketing services, including SEO, social media, PR, training and consultancy services.

Chief executive Cheryl Luzet won the accolade of entrepreneur of the year, while the company picked up the small to medium business of the year award.

The Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, the Inspiring Herts Awards give businesses the chance to “showcase their performance and achievements” across the business community.

Cheryl said: “We salute all the finalists and winners at this year’s Inspiring Herts Awards for an amazing night.

“The team and I are elated to receive both of these awards. They represent a marker in the sand for us, demonstrating just how far our business has developed and grown in the last two years, as we emerge from the pandemic.”