News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Business

What is happening to St Albans' former Vauxhall dealership?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 3:29 PM July 12, 2022
Kier Property has purchased this site in Brick Knoll Park, St Albans.

Kier Property has purchased this site in Brick Knoll Park, St Albans. - Credit: Google

A former car dealership in St Albans has been bought for industrial development.

Based at Brick Knoll Park, Ashley Road, the site was used as an Evans Halshaw Vauxhall dealership until 2020. It comprises of 32,500 sq ft of buildings, including the main dealership building, separate body shop, maintenance bays and car parking.

The site is rectangular in shape with frontage along Ashley Road, and benefits from neighbours that include Access Self Storage, St Albans Car Centre and Gates Ford Car and Transit Dealership.

The 2.34 acre site has now been purchased by Kier Property, a leading provider of infrastructure services, construction and property developments.

Its proposed scheme for the site, which is still subject to planning consent, is for a 10 unit, 55,000 sq ft of B1, B2 and B8 industrial space under its successful Trade City brand.

St Albans News

Don't Miss

The junction between St Peter's Street and Victoria Street.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Moped crashes with pedestrian on St Peter's Street

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The junction between St Peter's Street and Victoria Street, with St Albans museum on the corner.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman in her 60s seriously injured in St Peter's Street crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer putting a man into handcuffs.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man arrested for approaching families with children

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The silver birch in Garrard Way, St Albans.

Birch tree roots battle for St Albans neighbour

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon