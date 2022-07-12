What is happening to St Albans' former Vauxhall dealership?

Kier Property has purchased this site in Brick Knoll Park, St Albans. - Credit: Google

A former car dealership in St Albans has been bought for industrial development.

Based at Brick Knoll Park, Ashley Road, the site was used as an Evans Halshaw Vauxhall dealership until 2020. It comprises of 32,500 sq ft of buildings, including the main dealership building, separate body shop, maintenance bays and car parking.

The site is rectangular in shape with frontage along Ashley Road, and benefits from neighbours that include Access Self Storage, St Albans Car Centre and Gates Ford Car and Transit Dealership.

The 2.34 acre site has now been purchased by Kier Property, a leading provider of infrastructure services, construction and property developments.

Its proposed scheme for the site, which is still subject to planning consent, is for a 10 unit, 55,000 sq ft of B1, B2 and B8 industrial space under its successful Trade City brand.