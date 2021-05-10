May 17th: The Plough at Sleapshyde looks forward to welcoming customers indoors

Published: 9:00 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM May 10, 2021

A favourite destination for cyclists and hikers, The Plough at Sleapshyde is fortunate to feature an extensive garden area and covered conservatory, meaning it was ideally placed to take advantage of al fresco dining post-April 12.

With a new outdoor bar adding to the existing features, the venue has coped well with the demands presented by the new trading environment, and is now gearing up to open indoors next week.

Landlord Sean Hughes, who also runs The Boot and Dylans in St Albans, said although the changing weather had proved difficult at times, he wanted to thank customers for their overwhelming support over the past few weeks.

"The weather was kind for the first couple of weeks and we were blessed with sunshine, albeit very cold in the evenings, but then the weather turned, which caused issues as we have limited covered tables in the garden.

"This definitely affected evening trade but the people of St Albans have been bold and as always incredibly supportive in coming back in force to The Plough.

"It has been amazing to welcome our regulars back as well as new visitors. We have had the odd complaint - one about the rain which was not helpful - but I think that the majority of people know how hard we are working and I most people really appreciate being able to come back to the pub."

With most of the team on furlough for five months, getting back into the swing of things was also difficult, especially as it has been so busy since reopening: "They have also had to readjust to working and running an average 20km in the garden as we still have to serve at tables under government restrictions."

Sean is looking forward to inviting customers back indoors: "The weather has been the biggest challenge and we cannot wait to serve inside.

"Following the SAGE report by the Government proving hospitality was not to blame for a rise in Covid cases I hope that we can get these restrictions lifted as soon as safely possible and get back to more normality."



