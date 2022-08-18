Refunds still due for cancelled Herts Fest event

Festival fans who paid hundreds of pounds for tickets to a St Albans live music event have been left counting the cost.

The inaugural Herts Fest was scheduled to take place at Herts County Showground on August 15 2021, only to be cancelled with just 10 days notice.

The event promised "an unmissable line-up" including performances by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, Soul II Soul, Aswad and Ray Lewis from the original Drifters.

Organisers pledged the festival would be rescheduled to a date in 2022, and offered a free child/adult ticket per ticket purchased in compensation.

A statement on their Facebook page at the time stated: "The reason we can not go ahead is due to Covid staffing levels. A number of important staff (that make the show happen) are now having to isolate, therefore, the show is unable to go ahead.

"We understand this is upsetting for you guys as much as it is for us. Regarding refunds, please bare [sic] with us until we announce the new date."

But there have been no further updates since last August, comments were restricted on the Facebook page, and their website hertsfest.com was closed down.

Further investigation has now revealed that the company Herts Fest Ltd was dissolved on May 24 this year, leaving many customers without refunds.

Ronald Wright spent £187 on tickets for the cancelled event, and has not seen a single penny returned.

He said: "At the time of cancellation in 2021 I received a email stating the concert will be rescheduled in 2022, but a year has gone by and I have had no further correspondence from the organisers.

"I am very unhappy having heard nothing and I will not give up until I receive the money owing to me."

The three directors behind Herts Fest - Kevin Bruno, Robert Pinker and Adam Smith - were trading from a serviced office in Wenlock Road, London.

But all three are still directors of House and Classics Events Ltd, which ran an event at the showground on August 13 this year, and have been approached for a comment on Herts Fest refunds.



