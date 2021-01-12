ShopLocal: St Albans businesses desperately need your help during third lockdown

Published: 1:35 PM January 12, 2021

How can you back our independent businesses during the third lockdown? That's the question at the heart of the Herts Ad's ongoing #ShopLocal campaign.

For the past few months we have highlighted the diverse range of companies and retailers who make up our district, celebrating what makes them unique and encouraging residents to support them online instead of turning to multinational companies like Amazon.

As the third lockdown continues, so too is our drive to do what we can to ensure our indies keep trading over the coming weeks.

Sarah Gillow, from jewellers Galio on George Street, is one of many traders calling for the community to come together and support each other over the coming weeks:

“St Albans has a fantastically loyal and supportive community that loves to pop into town and enjoy our independent and colourful High Street.

"But there is a serious and imminent risk that it will look very different when we come out on the other side of the pandemic. Please shop locally as much as you can in 2021. Every single purchase you make will protect the future of our wonderful, historic city centre.”

Helen Searle, from Waterers menswear – a family business that has been trading in the city centre for over 80 years - is also urging the community to think local first: “Our thriving and diverse business community really needs your help.

"We are struggling to cope with the effects of lockdowns and will remain resilient – but the pressure is now very real.

"Whatever you might need or be browsing for, please browse locally first! Our independent high street is what makes St Albans an incredible place to live and to visit. So please shop with us and enjoy the wonderful personalised service that you simply won’t get when you shop with faceless online retailers.”

Sally Shepherd from Eve and Adam Beauty Clinic added: "The support of all local businesses and the St Albans people has been phenomenal! Wellbeing is crucial and it has been refreshing to see people watching out for others, and their own mental welfare.

"Without independent businesses cities would be a very mundane and mainstream place, with all High streets looking the same. Independents bring individuality, a fresh approach, innovation and mavericks! Small business owners work hard to ensure the best service because their livelihood depends on every transaction."