Doors opening again for Harpenden retailers on April 12

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:00 PM April 9, 2021   
Threads Harpenden Picture: Maya Derrick/Archant

Threads in Harpenden Picture: Maya Derrick/Archant - Credit: Archant

The streets of Harpenden have been uncharacteristically quiet for months, with Christmas decorations left in window displays and mail piling up on doormats. But now it's all hands to the pump ahead of April 12, when retailers will once again welcome customers into their stores.

Threads in Harpenden Picture: Maya Derrick/Archant

Threads in Harpenden Picture: Maya Derrick/Archant - Credit: Archant

Lara Wares, owner of Threads gift shop, said their focus will be on making sure everything runs smoothly and safely, and providing the excellent customer service that they are known for.

"Our number one aim is the same as it has been all year, to keep our team and customers safe in the shop.

"We have really missed them all over the last months, it's very quiet and strange being in the shop on my own, or just with my husband, so we'll be really excited to see everyone again.

"Re-opening this time has been much easier as we already have all the Covid-safety adaptions and protocols in place.

"In June last year it was a much bigger task as we re-configured our shop floor to make it very spacious for social distancing and we repriced thousands of stock items so that the prices are on the front of the stock to reduce touching. But as all of that, and more, is already in place, we are good to go!

"Financially, for a gift shop, being closed for most of November and December and then a further three and a half months this year has been brutal. We are very much looking forward to being properly open and having money coming through our tills again!"

Travel Four Seasons in Harpenden.

Travel Four Seasons in Harpenden. - Credit: Travel Four Seasons

Although the options for holidays overseas remain uncertain at this time, High Street shop Travel Four Seasons is still looking forward to welcoming customers again.

Director Sean Fletcher explained: "We’re a personal service led business. Some of our key USPs are within our office and they are not easily replicated online or via digital communication.

Travel Four Seasons in Harpenden.

Travel Four Seasons in Harpenden. - Credit: Travel Four Seasons

"My hopes are that Covid becomes a manageable risk that allows normal life to resume, in particular the free and open borders policy without the need for onerous restrictions and isolation periods.

Travel Four Seasons in Harpenden.

Travel Four Seasons in Harpenden. - Credit: Travel Four Seasons

"Travel is not just about leisure, a great part of our work is assisting in re-connecting loved ones, Covid has disrupted the quality of life for so many people and for too long. Our business success goes hand in hand with free and easy travel."





Lockdown Easing
Harpenden News

