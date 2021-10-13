Harpenden High Street Covid road closures to end imminently

Published: 3:29 PM October 13, 2021

Roads closed in Harpenden town centre since the end of the first Covid lockdown are finally set to be reopened.

The town council confirmed the decision today following a public survey over the summer.

In 2020, Herts county council together with St Albans district council and Harpenden Town Council, delivered a number of initiatives that aimed to protect the local community, including the vulnerable, to access essential High Street services.

These included the temporary introduction of social distancing measures in the High Street, which was an area of potential high risk due to its footfall and narrow footways, including the closure of parts of the road and the removal of parking bays.

This summer a survey was conducted to understand local views on whether these measures should be considered for a longer term trial period.

A project board, including officers and elected representatives from HCC, SADC and HTC, was created to help consider the options and decide upon the future of the measures.

Having considered the findings of this survey, listened to the views of local people and considered the issues raised by businesses, the project board has concluded that the continuation of the existing High Street measures is not the right option for Harpenden.

These measures will now be removed and the High Street layout returned to how it was before the measures were introduced.

A spokesperson for HTC: "We know that the pandemic has presented challenges to local communities and businesses and it is crucial to support them going forwards.

"In the weeks and months ahead the town council will be focussed on supporting the recovery of the High Street. This will include delivering events and initiatives that draw people into the town and improving public spaces to make them more attractive, thus encouraging people to stay longer.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank those who took the time to complete the survey or share their views with us in a different way. We will provide updates on when the measures will be removed once available."