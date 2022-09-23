Gin and jazz festival returning to St Albans city centre

The fourth annual Gin and Jazz Festival is returning to George Street next month.

The free event, which takes place on October 7 from 6-10pm, offers local retailers and hospitality outlets the opportunity to showcase their products and venues, with gin bars lining the street and live jazz performed throughout the evening.

The event is sponsored by St Albans BID, and manager Vivien Cannon said: “Working alongside a great group of hospitable George Street businesses makes the delivery of the inspired gin and jazz evening good fun.

"Businesses come together and show everyone what a top destination city St Albans is with incredible independent shops and award-winning food and drink venues.

"St Albans loves to put on amazing events and this is one of the highlights of the year - it’s an extravaganza not to be missed.”

Sarah Gillow of jewellery store Galio, added: “St Albans Gin and Jazz Festival is an event that came from a seed of an idea, and which has morphed into something incredibly special, all through word of mouth initially. It showcases George Street and its unique nature to a wider audience so they know where to shop should they want the experience of discovering something new and unique.

“It’s where we come together to celebrate the magic of St Albans, it’s diverse retail and hospitality offering as well as our wonderful community.”

Sean Hughes, of Dylans at The Kings Arms, said: “It’s great to shine the light on the businesses in George Street while at the same time inviting people to have a fun evening with amazing music, a spot of shopping and a gin or two. I am sure this year will be another wonderful night!”

Taylor Walton Solicitors are also sponsoring the event, and managing partner Dermot Carey said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Gin and Jazz Festival in the heart of St Albans. As a regional law firm with an office in St Albans, we felt the ethos of the evening captures our own culture and beliefs of supporting local business and the community.

“We look forward to seeing George Street showcasing its resident businesses and hope everyone enjoys the evening.”