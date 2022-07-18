News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans pet services businesswoman shines through in national finals

Liz Rippington

Published: 4:22 PM July 18, 2022
Lisa Sinnott Albany Pet Services

Lisa with a Leonberger who she met at the Royal Veterinary College dog show. This was held in association with their charity the RVC Animal Care Trust, which on the day raised awareness and celebrated the amazing cats and dogs who donate blood for operations and procedures for unwell animals. - Credit: Lisa Sinnott 

A female entrepreneur has been chosen as a finalist in a national award, for showing creativity, tenacity and acumen in testing times. 

The Best Businesswomen Awards have announced their finalists for 2022, singling out the best businesswomen from across the UK.   

Lisa Sinnott from Albany Pet Services has been shortlisted as a finalist in the best businesswomen in animal services.

The gala final takes place in London in September, where the winners of each category will receive a gold award.  

Albany Pet Services is a Prince's Trust supported business, offering dog training, puppy classes and cat and dog advice sessions.  

Lisa said: “I’m delighted to have been shortlisted in the awards. I know pets are people’s family members and it’s a privilege and pleasure to support them in planning for their new arrival and guiding them in any challenges they face. Our training is force free, kind, modern and fun for all of the family.”  

The awards recognise that the past two years have tested business owners to the limit, and these determined women have continued to drive their businesses forwards.  

The judging panel was impressed by the creativity, tenacity and excellent business acumen demonstrated in the selected finalists.  

The Best Businesswomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of female entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries, all of whom are excelling in their chosen field. 

Debbie Gilbert, the organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, said: “This is the 8th year of these prestigious awards, and despite the difficult circumstances business owners have faced, these businesswomen have shone through the dark times.  

“Our judging panel, all business experts, were blown away by the quality of the entrants. All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.” 

The gala final will be held at the Hilton Wembley on September 30, 2022, where the gold winners of each category will be announced. 

