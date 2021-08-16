Plan to be made for future of Charter Market
- Credit: SADC
A business plan outlining the future of St Albans Charter Market is due to be analysed at a meeting next month.
The historic market was granted its Royal Charter in 1553, and is now run by St Albans district council.
To allow the market to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, traders brought their own gazebos, which they put up and dismantled themselves to reduce the risk of contamination. Now the council will discuss whether this should continue.
Members of the council's audit committee, which monitors financial procedures and risks, have asked the head of community services to provide a business plan for the market's future development - which will be presented at a meeting on Wednesday, September 1.
If the plan is not available in time, a special meeting of the committee may be called to discuss the plan later that month.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Roger Butterworth, the audit committee’s chair, said: “We are very keen to review a business plan, even if it is just in draft or interim form. It will set out historical financial information for the past six years and cover options for use of either gazebos, as used during the pandemic, or stalls for the future.
“This is intended to fill the gap identified by the council’s internal audit team that there is to date no overarching strategy or policy regarding the Charter Market.
Most Read
- 1 Beer and fleabites: the historic pubs of St Albans
- 2 Women assaulted by trio near pub in St Albans
- 3 Day festival in St Albans cancelled following noise complaints
- 4 Trio of pubs at heart of the village
- 5 New chains are changing face of St Albans city centre
- 6 COVID-19 isolation rules change as Herts cases rise
- 7 Can you help police after an assault in St Albans?
- 8 13 of the best free Heritage Open Days to explore in Hertfordshire this September
- 9 Property Spotlight: A spacious £2m home in St Albans
- 10 Man arrested after woman in 20s allegedly raped in St Albans city centre
“As a committee, we have been asking for this for some considerable time and we are concerned at how the market could operate in the future without one.
“We will be looking for one to be produced for our next meeting or for another meeting later in the month as this is an urgent issue with Covid restrictions now being lifted.
“It is within the remit of the audit committee to ensure proper planning, resource provision and financial monitoring that are needed for such an esteemed local asset for the benefit of residents and traders, and of good governance, alike.
“We’ll also be examining the business plan against internal audit reports for the market from previous years although we recognise that it is a service to the community and may not necessarily make a profit.”