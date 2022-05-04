Free Comic Book Day 2022 returns to St Albans' Chaos City

Whether you're a Marvelite, a DC-phile, or a fan of any of the many independent comics companies out there, the biggest day of the year will soon be upon us.

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) comes to St Albans' Chaos City Comics in Heritage Close this Saturday, with plenty of titles available to pick up for absolutely nothing!

This year’s selection of comics includes beloved franchises such as The Walking Dead, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sonic The Hedgehog, Pokémon, Avengers, and Street Fighter, as well as titles featuring Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Archie and Doctor Who.

Marina Desclavis said: "This event is Chaos City's 14th and we are very excited…we have over 47 all brand new titles and over 600 comics to give away on FCBD. It is going to be super fun, and serving customers throughout the day we will have Batman in the shop."

Doors open from 11am. Get there early to avoid disappointment, but expect queues.