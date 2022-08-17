News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Franco Manca receives licence to serve alcohol in St Albans

Will Durrant

Published: 3:33 PM August 17, 2022
Franco Manca has successfully applied for an alcohol and late-night refreshment licence in St Albans

A pizzeria chain looks set to open up a new restaurant in St Albans.

Franco Manca previously applied for a district council licence to serve alcohol, play recorded music and serve late-night refreshments at units 3a and 4 Christopher Place in the city.

St Albans City and District Council has confirmed it has given the go-ahead to the application because licensing officers received no objections.

A notice on the premises window read: "Notice is hereby given that Franco Manca 2 UK Ltd has applied to St Albans City and District Council to provide for recorded music daily 10am-midnight and the sale of alcohol on and off daily 10am-midnight and late-night refreshment on and off daily until midnight."

The deadline to object was on July 18, 2022.

A St Albans City and District Council spokesperson said: "There were no objections to the application so it was granted without the need for a hearing."

St Albans City and District Council sign

A St Albans City and District Council spokesperson confirmed Franco Manca has received an alcohol licence for units 3a and 4 Christopher Place (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Franco Manca was founded in 2008 by Brixton Market trader Giuseppe Mascoli, according to Brixton Blog.

The firm now runs 43 restaurants in London, one Hertfordshire diner in Bishop's Stortford, and restaurants elsewhere in England, Scotland and Greece.

According to the Franco Manca website, new restaurants are planned in Cardiff, Chichester, Esher, Hove and Lincoln. As of August 17, 2022, St Albans does not appear on the list.

Christopher Place in St Albans city centre is home to Italian restaurant Zizzi, with Pizza Express in nearby Verulam Road.

Other restaurants in the city shopping centre include Wagamama, Sushimania and Hertfordshire diners Leafy and The Pudding Stop.

Food and Drink
St Albans City and District Council
St Albans News

