Five Guys coming to St Albans
- Credit: Five Guys
A Five Guys burger restaurant will definitely be opening in St Albans later this year, the Herts Ad can confirm.
A spokesperson for the company's PR agency told us: "I can confirm they will be opening and it will be later in the year! That is all we know at the moment but will update you further when we know more."
Five Guys was established in 1986 by the Murrell family in Virginia and launched in the UK in Covent Garden in July 2013.
Customers can find out which local farm the beef and potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice board.
Burgers are grilled to order, the fries are hand cut every morning and cooked in peanut oil.
Using fresh ingredients there are 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger at Five Guys as well as over 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake!
