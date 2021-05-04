Five Guys coming to St Albans

Published: 3:04 PM May 4, 2021

Five Guys boasts 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger, as well as more than 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake - Credit: Five Guys

A Five Guys burger restaurant will definitely be opening in St Albans later this year, the Herts Ad can confirm.

A spokesperson for the company's PR agency told us: "I can confirm they will be opening and it will be later in the year! That is all we know at the moment but will update you further when we know more."

Five Guys was established in 1986 by the Murrell family in Virginia and launched in the UK in Covent Garden in July 2013.

Customers can find out which local farm the beef and potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice board.

Burgers are grilled to order, the fries are hand cut every morning and cooked in peanut oil.

You may also want to watch:

Using fresh ingredients there are 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger at Five Guys as well as over 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake!



