News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Business

Fashion shop welcomes back first customer for 50th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 8:48 AM December 15, 2021
Marcia Jones, the first customer of Fashion 'n' Fabrics, takes part in the 50th birthday prize draw with owner Simone Taylor.

Marcia Jones, the first customer of Fashion 'n' Fabrics, takes part in the 50th birthday prize draw with owner Simone Taylor. - Credit: Arif Gardner

A St Albans haberdashery welcomed back its first-ever customer to mark the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

When Marcia Jones walked through the door of Fashion ‘n’ Fabrics in Beech Road in 1971, she had no idea she would still be visiting the shop half a century later at the age of 85.

But she graciously accepted the invitation from owner Simone Taylor to draw the first winner of their 50th birthday voucher competition.

Marcia Jones, the first customer of Fashion ''n' Fabrics, looks around the shop 50 years on...

Marcia Jones, the first customer of Fashion ''n' Fabrics, looks around the shop 50 years on... - Credit: Arif Gardner

Simone said: "What a fantastic day and end to our 50th birthday week! An avid sewer and dressmaker when she was younger, Marcia was resplendent in a beautiful dress she made herself and had a brief tour of the shop, noting some of the changes and improvements made over the years."

"We are so blessed and humbled to have hosted this historic visit to our little shop – thank you Marcia, and we wish you all the best for festive season!"

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans, was the scene of an altercation between a teenage girl and a woman.

Fight between teenage girl and woman in St Albans supermarket

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Rupert Evershed's dog Max is recovering from his injuries.

Opinion

Too many dogs – when is enough, enough?

Rupert Evershed

Logo Icon
The Farriers Arms on Lower Dagnall Street, St Albans, is on the market. 

Opinion

Comment: Sad times as St Albans faces the loss of another pub

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Mandeville Primary School pupils with headteacher Cathy Longhurst and Molly the school dog.

100% recommendation from parents for St Albans primary

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon