Fashion shop welcomes back first customer for 50th birthday

Marcia Jones, the first customer of Fashion 'n' Fabrics, takes part in the 50th birthday prize draw with owner Simone Taylor. - Credit: Arif Gardner

A St Albans haberdashery welcomed back its first-ever customer to mark the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

When Marcia Jones walked through the door of Fashion ‘n’ Fabrics in Beech Road in 1971, she had no idea she would still be visiting the shop half a century later at the age of 85.

But she graciously accepted the invitation from owner Simone Taylor to draw the first winner of their 50th birthday voucher competition.

Simone said: "What a fantastic day and end to our 50th birthday week! An avid sewer and dressmaker when she was younger, Marcia was resplendent in a beautiful dress she made herself and had a brief tour of the shop, noting some of the changes and improvements made over the years."

"We are so blessed and humbled to have hosted this historic visit to our little shop – thank you Marcia, and we wish you all the best for festive season!"