St Albans branch of Jigsaw to close

The St Albans branch of fashion chain Jigsaw will cease trading this Sunday, the company has announced.

In a statement sent out to customers today, it was revealed that following a review of stores across the UK the St Peter's Street shop would close permanently on February 13.

It went on: "Please accept our sincerest apologies for any disruption this may cause. Our other stores remain open and we look forward to welcoming you into one of them soon. Your new nearest store will be Muswell Hill and as always, our online store remains open. Given the convenience of online, we'd like to reassure you that we're committed to continuing to invest in our digital channels in order to provide the best of our brand to our most loyal customers.

"We'd like to express our gratitude to you and the rest of our Jigsaw team for their continued support and commitment to the company. We will continue to provide you with the high-quality service you expect from us."