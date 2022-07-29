St Albans pub teams up with top chef to open new restaurant

A much-loved city centre pub is set to reopen its restaurant with a top chef at the helm.

The Farmer's Boy in London Road will be welcoming Timothee Bannerman from August 12, when they will open the new Bannerman's eatery.

There will be a grand opening with canapés and Prosecco, and everyone is invited.

Co-owner Ros Kintu said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be serving food once again at The Farmer’s Boy.

"Having sampled many of Timothee’s dishes as customers at his restaurant, Bannerman’s, in Radlett, I feel we are really privileged to be taking on such an experienced chef.

"His training in France shows through in the taste and presentation of the dishes he prepares.

"I’m really looking forward to the opening night when Timothee can show off his skills and abilities."

Timothee Bannerman is coming to The Farmer's Boy. - Credit: Bannerman's

Born in Ghana, Timothee moved to France in the late '90s where he completed his training at the Centre De Formation Pour Adultes in Cergy.

In 1999 he acquired the Certificate D’Aptitudes Professionalles, and worked in prestigious venues such as Palais Des Gourmets in Persian Beaumont and Chateau Versailles outside Paris.

In 2004, whilst in France, he spent a year training in extensive pastry training, where he specialised in ice cream and chocolate making.

Since moving to England in 2006, he has worked at various establishments, including a stint as senior chef de partie and saucier at The Grove.

He has also spent three years at The Mansion House, preparing dishes for the Lord Mayor of London.

Bannerman's in Radlett proudly declares: "We have over 20 collective years of award winning culinary fine dining experience and we now want to share that with you and your guests. Our background has seen us serve a multitude of high profile clientele, from the Royal Family and the England Football Team to International leaders at G8 summits."

Timewill be introducing an exciting new food menu to The Farmer’s with food being served initially on Fridays from 6pm-10pm, Saturdays from 2pm-10pm and Sunday lunch from 12 noon-4pm. Bookings can be made by phone on 01727 860535, or through The Farmer’s Boy website.



