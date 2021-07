In Pictures: Harpenden Farmers' Market back on the Common

Published: 11:59 AM July 26, 2021

Despite the adverse weather, Harpenden Farmers' Market drew the crowds to the Common for this month's Sunday show, and our photographer was out and about snapping the stallholders and their wares.

The market, which features up to 60 stalls, moved to the Rothamsted Research car park back in April to create a more Covid-safe environment for customers and traders.

There is a huge selection of produce available, including meats, pies, sausages, fish, preserves, cheeses, vegetables and fruit, flowers and plants, fresh bread, cakes and pastries, eggs, beer, wine and liqueurs.

One of the stipulations of the market is that all produce is grown, raised, caught, baked or made within 40 miles of Harpenden.

Harpenden Farmers' Market takes place on the fourth Sunday of the month from 10am to 2pm. The next market will be on Sunday August 22.

Harpenden Farmers Market - Jens Pasties. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Meatsmiths - Will Smith. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Herman and Charles - Buckfish. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Neil Baldwin - Chiltern Ridge Apple Juice. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Carl Gay - The Celtic Bakers. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Zuckermaus Bakery. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Barbara and Nigel Zuckermaus - Zuckermaus Bakery. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Bens Bakery. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - James Fisher - Watergull Orchards Apple Juice. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Paul Davies - Fat Man Chilli. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Mike Hodge entertains the crowds. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - P J Garrity Quality Greengrocers. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Really Good. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Paul and Tukky - Really Good. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Farmers Market - Daisy and Tim Jones - Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Find out more atĀ https://www.harpenden.gov.uk/harpenden-farmers-market