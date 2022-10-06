Waffle House in crisis after order to remove marquee

The Waffle House has been ordered to remove its marquee. - Credit: Waffle House

A much-loved restaurant which has been serving the community for 40 years faces an uncertain future in the wake of enforcement action by the district council.

The Waffle House - located in the 16th century, Grade ll listed, Kingsbury Watermill in St Michael's village - has been ordered to remove its marquee, which has been in place since 2013.

The restaurant said the order could prove catastrophic as this is how they accommodate 62 per cent of their customers.

Director Joe Gaze, whose grandparents opened The Waffle House in 1982, said: "We are a small independent business and as such, simply cannot afford any more challenges in this already volatile market.”

Operations manager Mark Watson explained: "The Watermill building itself is small and can only cater for a small number of our diners, but we have no choice but to remove the marquee or face prosecution.

The Waffle House says if faces losing at least 50 per cent of its revenue now the marquee has been removed. - Credit: Waffle House

"We have had a covered, outdoor dining space for 20 years, which has allowed us to welcome many more people."

Mark and Joe have been working hard to find a solution to the problem of the marquee, trying to ensure that the enforcement order is withdrawn and an outdoor, covered seating area can be created that the council is happy with.

Joe added: "Without an outdoor, covered and heated seating area, we face losing at least 50 per cent of our revenue, which is just not sustainable for the business.”

The watermill was largely derelict before the restaurant took over, and they have spent thousands of pounds restoring and maintaining it over the past 40 years, something which they say will be impossible if their customer base is reduced.

Verulam ward councillor Edgar Hill added: "It must have been frustrating for its owners, to not just have the council, but other independent bodies reject appeals to make the temporary external structure permanent.

"I don't have a magic wand, but will continue to work with businesses, residents and their associations to develop commerce whilst protecting the integrity of the Conservation Area."

There has been an covered outdoor seating area at The Waffle House since 2013. - Credit: Waffle House

Christine Traill, strategic director of community and place delivery for SADC, said: “We support our local businesses and have been talking to the Waffle House about a solution to this complex planning issue.

“These discussions continue and we hope we can achieve an outcome that will be welcomed by the owners and their customers while maintaining the appearance of this outstanding Grade II listed building.

“Our aim is to find a way to ensure the restaurant can provide more sheltered seating which complies with planning law and is appropriate for this historic building.

“The marquee was put up some years ago without any planning permission. Following a complaint from a community group, we had a duty to start an enforcement investigation.

“As there was a clear breach of the law, we had no option but to serve an enforcement notice in 2018, ordering its removal.

“The owner appealed against that decision and an Independent Planning Inspector upheld the notice after an inquiry. As a result, the marquee has had to come down.

“We are talking to the Waffle House’s planning agents and we expect them to make an application shortly for an extension to the premise that would be in keeping with its Listed Building status.

“We expect this to be for a permanent rather than a temporary structure, like a marquee.

“The application will be considered by us in the normal way and will be subject to a public consultation so all views can be taken into account.”



