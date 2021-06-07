News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Empire Records ready for first Record Store Day

Matt Adams

Published: 12:13 PM June 7, 2021   
Empire Records in Heritage Close, St Albans.

Empire Records in Heritage Close, St Albans is marking Record Store Day 2021. - Credit: Matt Adams

St Albans' only independent record shop is gearing for the first of two Record Store Days taking place this summer.

In order to aid social distancing, the biggest event in the vinyl calendar has been split across two different dates: Saturday June 12 and Saturday July 17.

Once again, Empire Records in Heritage Close is hosting Record Store Day - an annual event set up in 2008 to commemorate vinyl shops across the country.

Store manager Dave Burgess said: “This is a day designed to highlight and celebrate all of the fantastic independent record shops. To this end, exclusive limited edition records are released, only available from independent record shops on the day and drawing customers from far and wide for the chance to get them.

"We'll have hundreds of these records available and will attract quite a Covid-safe queue by the time we open the doors at 8am!"

You can find the full list of releases at www.recordstoreday.co.uk




