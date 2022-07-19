Country pub shortlisted for national industry award

The Elephant and Castle in Amwell Lane has been confirmed as a finalist in the Best Country/Rural Pub category of the 2022 Great British Pub Awards. - Credit: The Elephant and Castle

A Wheathampstead pub has received national aplomb in the industry's Oscars.

The Elephant and Castle in Amwell Lane has been confirmed as a finalist in the Best Country/Rural Pub category of the 2022 Great British Pub Awards.

Nick Farr, managing director of the pub's owners Farr Brew, said: "We are delighted that Farr Brew’s flagship pub has been recognised nationally. This beautiful pub was restored by us over lockdown and is now proving to us that our hard work was well worthwhile.

"We have fantastic food, over 50 wines, a wide selection of spirits, low and no alcohol options and of course five rotating Farr Brew ales.

"Our pub offers something for everyone – we have extraordinary cultured gardens, wildflower areas, vast green areas for lazy summer days.

"We have external bars, two huge tipis providing covered space for poor weather periods, parties and those wishing to continue to be careful from Covid. We have a huge play fort and swings, plus a secret hidden castle. Internally we have a pub which retains all character features whilst catering for all.

"Our staff have worked so hard over these past difficult years and we are so delighted that their hard work has been recognised nationally in these fantastic awards. They are known as 'The Oscars of the pub world' and we will be keeping everything crossed that, come October, we win in this category.

"However, to be appreciated and seen as a pub in the top six nationwide is an incredible accomplishment for our team already.”

Organised by the Morning Advertiser - the trade publication for the hospitality industry - the competition saw judges whittle down hundreds of entries to reach their final shortlist, and they will now be visiting all finalists over the course of the summer.

Also on the shortlist, this time for the Best Young Pub Chef category, is Eddy Moore from Dylans at the King's Arms in St Albans.

Owner Sean Hughes said: "We are delighted that one of our apprentices from Oaklands, Eddy Moore has reached the finals of the Great British Pub Awards. Eddy joined us around four years ago and has trained in the kitchens. He is soon due to move on to Trinity Restaurant in London and we are all very proud of him and wish him every success in his new venture moving up the ladder in hospitality."