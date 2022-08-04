St Albans car care team pick up two national awards

A St Albans car care franchise which repairs vehicle paintwork scratches, bumper scuffs and dents has picked up two accolades at a national awards ceremony.

Brian and Amanda Palmer from ChipsAway St Albans were double award winners at a prestigious event attended by franchisees from across the UK.

They picked up the Car Care Centre of the Year and Customer Excellence gongs at an awards dinner held at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

The couple joined the ChipsAway network in November 2013 and opened a car care centre in 2015.

Nominees for the Car Care Centre of the Year award underwent meticulous judging process by a team from head office, taking into account how successful their businesses are, the hard work of staff, quality of repairs, growth, customer service and marketing.

The Customer Excellence Award is based on the quality and quantity of their 5-star reviews received via Trustpilot, Facebook and Google, as well as various other platforms.

Brian and Amanda said: “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to have won not one, but two awards.

"The entire team here at ChipsAway St Albans work really hard to ensure that we offer the very best quality and cost effective repairs alongside exceptional customer service.

"Despite the pandemic and rising costs our business is thriving. This has only been possible because of the excellent relationships we have with our customers, many of whom return to us time and time again.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to each of them for their continued support – it really does mean the world to us.”

Franchise support manager Annabel Hall added: “Brian and Amanda’s hard work and dedication over the past nine years, has meant their business has flourished into an extremely successful car care centre.

"They have also maintained an exceptional level of customer service, which is why they are such worthy double-award winners and have a great reputation amongst the head office team, fellow network members and customers alike.”