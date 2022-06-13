Apprentice champions recognised for inspirational work

A St Albans digital marketing company has received two major awards recognising its work with apprentices.

Amber Mountain Marketing won the Apprenticeship Champion and Inspiring Business of the Year categories in Herts Chamber of Commerce's Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards 2022.

The company's digital marketing apprenticeship scheme aims to help the younger generation kickstart their career. It offers a 15-month programme giving apprentices the opportunity to gain a variety of business and marketing experience by building their clients' brand awareness and exposure, using their ever-growing digital marketing and social media resources.

As more and more students were being denied work experience as a result of the pandemic, Amber wanted to offer its apprenticeship scheme to young adults across Herts, and in just four years has grown from one person to a team of 12, including six apprentices and two interns.

Managing director Emma Ellis said: "I am so thrilled to be presented with these awards, it still doesn't feel real! I want to say a huge thank you to the Herts Chamber of Commerce, SA Law, Viatris and Wilmott Dixon for recognising the importance of apprenticeships in today's world. I am so passionate about giving the younger generation a chance in this competitive society and I'm over the moon that other businesses are doing the same thing!"

Apprentices get the chance to work on their own portfolio of clients and implement their digital marketing strategies, while receiving weekly training sessions, mental health workshops and a range of team-building days to keep their team continually developing and happy at work.

Amber Mountain's first apprentice, Tia Girdlestone, has recently been promoted to marketing manager and now works to support the current team of apprentices and interns: "I'm so proud of how far the business has come since I first started working here.

"I'm such a huge advocate for apprenticeships and appreciate the opportunity that Emma gave me. To be in a managerial role at 21 is a dream come true and I owe it all to Amber Mountain. I'd be nowhere near where I am today without having done this apprenticeship and the experience and support it gave me."

Find out more about the apprenticeship programme at ambermountainmarketing.co.uk