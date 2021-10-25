Charity golf day raises thousands for the Willow Foundation

Published: 5:30 PM October 25, 2021

Comedian Matt Lucas was one of a host of celebrity guests at a charity golf day in aid of the Willow Foundation.

Oliver & Akers estate agents, based in London Colney, raised almost £19K through the event, which included an evening auction with prizes such as a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt.

The event was held on October 18 at Aldenham Golf Club on behalf of the charity founded by Arsenal goalkeeping legend Bob Wilson and his wife Megs after the loss of their daughter Anna to cancer.

Bob attended the day alongside fellow Arsenal stars David Seaman and Lee Dixon, snooker legend Steve Davis and former Man Utd star Steve Coppell.

Vic Akers, co-founder of Oliver & Akers and good friend of Bob, said: “We raised over £18,000. A fantastic amount, I know Bob personally because I was at Arsenal for 35 years as a member of staff and he was absolutely delighted, he couldn’t believe it.”

He added: “The day itself was magnificent from the start, the Aldenham Golf Club was fantastic and the course was beautiful, the greens especially were magnificent and I think everybody enjoyed their golf day.

“But more importantly I think everyone enjoyed the evening section when Matt Lucas came along and presented the auction for us and it was a fabulous time and everybody walked out of the building smiling.”

Based in Hatfield, the Willow Foundation helps individuals with life-threatening illnesses experience unique and unforgettable moments and experiences with their families, such as days out, short breaks and gift boxes.

Oliver & Akers host a charity golf day event annually with past recipients being Rennie Grove Hospice, Borehamwood Youth Football Club and a hedgehog rescue.

Vic was keen to praise the excellent work of the Willow Foundation: “Bob was very motivated, he would bring people to the centre and lots were younger cancer patients, and it was very sad to see, but all the boys would always all come out and look after them and sign things for them.

“It’s sad because you know that in a month or so they won’t be with us, and that was quite sad for everybody I feel but it was also pleasing to see that they were enjoying what they were doing and had a smile on their face at that point, so that’s the biggest comfort you can gain from it. It’s not pleasant for those people obviously and their families surrounding them, but to bring a bit of relief and a bit of joy to their lives, I know Bob thought the world of that.”

Bob shared his appreciation: “After such a difficult 18 months for Willow, we were delighted to join Oliver & Akers at their fantastic golf event. It’s only thanks to such loyal supporters Willow is able to continue to provide crucial help to young adults going through the toughest times."

Auctioneer Matt Lucas. - Credit: Oliver & Akers

David Seaman giving a speech about the Willow Foundation - Credit: Oliver & Akers

Signed Ronaldo Shirt which raised £1,000 - Credit: Oliver & Akers

Matt Lucas auctioning a cricket bat signed by Sir Clive Lloyd - Credit: Oliver & Akers

Matt Lucas auctioning a signed Aubameyang shirt - Credit: Oliver & Akers

Vic and Anthony with David Seaman, Lee Dixon and Steve Davis. - Credit: Oliver & Akers



