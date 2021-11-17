Chamber awards return as live event post-Covid

The flagship event in the St Albans business community's calendar has returned to a live event after being held virtually last year.

The 12th annual St Albans District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards took place at Tewin Bury Farm Hotel last week.

The ceremony was presented by Chamber Director Paul Rosenthal, and offered a platform to celebrate local individuals and businesses from young achievers and innovators to green champions and leaders.

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2021. - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

This year’s winners were: Joe Fisher (Young Employee), JPA Workspaces (Sustainability), Lussmanns (Best Restaurant), Debenhams Ottaway (Excellence in Customer Service), Midnight Blue Marketing (New Business), Rayden Solicitors (Business Growth) and Alasdair McMillin (Business Leader) with Team FORGE being the recipient of the prestigious President’s Award for an outstanding contribution and exceptional commitment to our community.

Paul said: “Every year, we are overwhelmed by the inspiration and talent from the individuals and businesses within the St Albans district. Thank you to everyone who joined us for our awards ceremony at Tewin Bury Farm Hotel. It was such an inspiring evening, demonstrating yet again what a fantastic place St Albans is to do business.”

President of the Chamber, Pat Strods, said: "The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Awards evening was such an uplifting event. The atmosphere and goodwill throughout the room towards all the finalists was amazing. The videos and Paul’s hosting will be something that we will remember for some considerable time.

"Judging in every category this year has been extremely difficult because of the high calibre of nominees."

Chamber events manager Anna Venetico added: “This year, when we were finally able to meet again in person, celebrating the contribution of local businesses to the district felt more important than ever. We are fortunate in St Albans to have such a thriving and active business community and we look forward to seeing this grow now that more people are choosing to work here.

"The Chamber would like to thank sponsors BUNKUM Rum, Sustainable St Albans, The Maltings Shopping Centre, St Albans BID, HSBC UK, Babble and Rayner Essex, without whom the entire awards process would not be possible."

