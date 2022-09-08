Businesses battling bill hikes plead for government action

St Albans and Harpenden could be left ghost towns by the devastating impact of soaring energy bills unless new Prime Minister Liz Truss makes good on her pledge to "deliver, deliver and deliver".

Since businesses are not covered by the Ofgem energy price cap, many have been fearing their bills could skyrocket by 400 per cent in the coming months without government intervention.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper said: "Too many households and businesses in St Albans are teetering on the brink and desperately waiting for the Prime Minister to announce how she intends to tackle the cost-of-living emergency.

"Quite frankly it's appalling that my constituents and the country have had to wait for months whilst the interminable Tory leadership contest dragged on and on, without either candidate setting out a plan to help the public.

"Weeks ago, Liberal Democrats set out a plan to freeze household energy prices now and pay for it with a tougher windfall tax on the massive profits energy companies are making. We're also calling on the PM to throw a lifeline to small businesses through a pandemic-style support package to stop our high streets from becoming ghost towns.

“So many pubs, restaurants and shops right here in St Albans just managed to survive the pandemic, but now they look set to collapse under the weight of bills. It’s shameful that, just last week, many of our pub landlords were faced with terrifying decisions about whether to lock-in to multi-year energy bill contracts, without any idea of whether any support from the Government might be coming.

“Liz Truss has been hiding from tough scrutiny but now she has nowhere left to hide."

A scheme set to be introduced by the PM today (Thursday) could see energy costs frozen at around the current price cap level of £1,971 until up to 2024, and this is expected to include businesses.

Landlord and co-owner of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Martin Robinson, said it's impossible to make savings in a pub if you want to stay open.

"You have to heat the whole pub, you have to light the whole pub, so in that way it’s very different to a home.

“And winter is our pub’s quietest time. We’re not in the city centre so we don’t get winter passing trade. We’re on the edge of a park, so when the sun is shining we do well, and we have to shore up our finances for the lean winter months.

“It’s always tough for us in the winter, but this winter will be exceptionally tough. It’s such a shame because if it wasn’t for the energy cost rises we would be celebrating right now.

“We have thrown everything into doing as well as we could throughout the summer so we could ride out our first winter. The locals have been here for us and supported us incredibly, and we’ve smashed all the targets we set ourselves, so we would have been fine. But the energy rises are so astronomical that most pubs will be struggling to stay afloat and most businesses will be looking for an exit strategy if the increases happen as projected.

“We are looking at potential energy costs of £10,000 a month – in our quietest period! This is unviable. Unless the Government steps in and does something, all our hard work will have been for nothing.”

But he refuted national media claims that the pub risked closure: "Rest assured, we are going to do everything in our power to ride this out and we are determined to still be here this time next year."

Sean Hughes, landlord of The Boot and Dylans at The Kings Arms, and co-founder of campaign group Save St Albans Pubs, added: "Dylans is facing an energy increase of gas and electricity totalling £100K per year bringing our bills to £126K per year from November 1 with The Boot facing an increase of £82K on electricity alone…

"This is unaffordable when you take into account all of the other issues such as oil increasing 300 per cent, beer and wine costs increasing by 40-100 per cent, food costs up 100-200 per cent, and wages increasing, plus we have a quadruple blow of no staff thanks to Brexit removing a vast majority of our workforce.

"We don’t want to be in a position where we are constantly moaning about the price increase for rates or now energy but we cannot keep accepting that this is a new normal.

"We need a total re-think of our industry and how it is taxed so that it can move into the further with some certainty. This is just not achievable in the current climate. We are the biggest employer of young workers and we are a vital part of the community spaces in our villages, towns and cities. This needs protecting.

"Save St Albans Pubs are calling for an immediate freeze on all energy bills and a rethink of how we can mould our industry for the future because I can assure you the business leaders and small operators can’t take much more doom and gloom before we start losing the main fabric of what we are here to do and that is to provide a social space for our local communities and to run successful businesses. Businesses need to make a profit or there is very little point in existing."

It's not just pubs which are affected, Donna Nichol of boutique Chloe James Lifestyle in High Street said she was really worried about the price hikes: "My energy contract has come to an end and I cannot find a deal that is less than a 400 per cent increase. To make matters worse they want me to sign up at this rate for three years. I can’t afford to do this, so at the moment I’m thinking I’ll stay on the variable rate and take a chance on the prices coming down.

"I want to see a price cap for businesses as well as households. We’re employing and serving the householders and the last thing any of us want is to be forced to increase our prices to them."

Chloe James Lifestyle in High Street, St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams



