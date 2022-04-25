St George and St Albans come together for annual business celebration
- Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography
For England, St Albans and St George! The biggest event in the district's business calendar made a triumphant return last week.
Almost 350 people enjoyed St Albans Chamber of Commerce's annual St George's Day lunch - back in its traditional slot for the first time since 2019 following disruption caused by the pandemic.
The event, at Sopwell House Hotel, was attended by representatives from a cross-section of local businesses along with St Albans MP Daisy Cooper and Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill.
Comedian Paul Sinha, better known as "The Sinnerman" on popular TV quiz show The Chase, was guest speaker and received a standing ovation after his speech. He had clearly done his research with one of the guests being teased about his appearance on Take Me Out!
The event’s auction was presided over by Chamber director Jim Lewis, with over £11,000 raised for two local charities supporting families and children, Home-Start Hertfordshire and The Blue Tangerine.
Chamber events manager Anna Venetico said: “It was great to see this event, which has always been a favourite in the local business calendar, back to full capacity again with our guests more enthusiastic to celebrate than ever. What with the impeccable hospitality from Sopwell House, the brilliant Paul Sinha speaking and the record amounts raised for charity, many have commented that this was the best St George’s Day Lunch yet.”
Cheryl Luzet, vice president of the Chamber, explained: “This event gives the business community the opportunity to support two very worthwhile charities, Home-Start Hertfordshire and The Blue Tangerine. Thank you to Sopwell House and to all of our sponsors who support us and allow this event to go ahead.”
Sophie Hudson from Sherrards solicitors, who were this year’s headline sponsor, added: “As a local business, we understand the importance of supporting local businesses and events. The St George’s Day Lunch gives businesses the perfect opportunity to get together and we were delighted to be part of such a special event surrounded by the best of St Albans.”