St George and St Albans come together for annual business celebration

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 5:09 PM April 25, 2022
St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022 - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

For England, St Albans and St George! The biggest event in the district's business calendar made a triumphant return last week.

Almost 350 people enjoyed St Albans Chamber of Commerce's annual St George's Day lunch - back in its traditional slot for the first time since 2019 following disruption caused by the pandemic.

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022: auctioneer Jim Lewis. - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

The event, at Sopwell House Hotel, was attended by representatives from a cross-section of local businesses along with St Albans MP Daisy Cooper and Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill.

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022 - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Comedian Paul Sinha, better known as "The Sinnerman" on popular TV quiz show The Chase, was guest speaker and received a standing ovation after his speech. He had clearly done his research with one of the guests being teased about his appearance on Take Me Out!

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022 - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

The event’s auction was presided over by Chamber director Jim Lewis, with over £11,000 raised for two local charities supporting families and children, Home-Start Hertfordshire and The Blue Tangerine.

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022: Paul Sinha. - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Chamber events manager Anna Venetico said: “It was great to see this event, which has always been a favourite in the local business calendar, back to full capacity again with our guests more enthusiastic to celebrate than ever. What with the impeccable hospitality from Sopwell House, the brilliant Paul Sinha speaking and the record amounts raised for charity, many have commented that this was the best St George’s Day Lunch yet.”

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022: Jamie Allam, Amthal Fire & Security - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Cheryl Luzet, vice president of the Chamber, explained: “This event gives the business community the opportunity to support two very worthwhile charities, Home-Start Hertfordshire and The Blue Tangerine. Thank you to Sopwell House and to all of our sponsors who support us and allow this event to go ahead.”

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022: Cllr Edgar Hill, Daisy Cooper, MP, Pat Strods, Chamber President. - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Sophie Hudson from Sherrards solicitors, who were this year’s headline sponsor, added: “As a local business, we understand the importance of supporting local businesses and events. The St George’s Day Lunch gives businesses the perfect opportunity to get together and we were delighted to be part of such a special event surrounded by the best of St Albans.”

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022

St Albans Chamber of Commerce St George's Day Lunch 2022: Anna Venetico, Pat Strods, Paul Sinha, Marilyn Bell from SA Law, Emma Fisher. - Credit: Rebecca Fennell Photography


