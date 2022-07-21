Restaurant group wins Marie Claire Sustainability Award

A St Albans and Harpenden eatery has won the best restaurant group award from a national women's magazine.

Lussmanns Sustainable Kitchen received the accolade in the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2022, in recognition of "the brands, organisations, and products that are genuinely implementing change and building a better tomorrow".

Founder and director Andrei Lussmann said: "I am extremely honoured to win this national accolade, and to share it with my hard-working staff.

"To be recognised as the UK’s winner in the sustainable restaurant group category means a lot to all of us, especially after the extremely challenging conditions of the past three years.

"I would like to thank Marie Claire for putting sustainability and the environment at the top of their agenda and recognising that it is all businesses who should strive to be accountable, sustainable and planet-aware, and that this is not just a niche issue."

Jenny Proudfoot, UK features editor at Marie Claire and Sustainability Awards judge, said: "Lussmanns is clearly committed to its green mission, even rebranding as Lussmanns Sustainable Kitchen last year.

"From its ethical food provenance and green energy to sustainable waste management and commitment to giving back to the community, this is truly a brand with a purpose."

Companies were judged by a team from the magazine and their guest panel of more than 50 of the most high-profile sustainability experts, business founders, thought leaders and activists in the business.