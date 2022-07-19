News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans civil engineers are among region's finest

Laura Bill

Published: 12:38 PM July 19, 2022
Joshua Maney (right) receiving his award from Leslie Maruziva, of sponsors BAM Nuttall. - Credit: Simply_Photography

Three of the civil engineering industry's most promising recent recruits all hail from St Albans.

They have been named the Most Promising Apprentices for Level 2-3 and 4-7, and the region's Most Promising Trainee Quantity Surveyor at the recent Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Southern annual lunch and awards event.

Joshua Maney, Robert Chihaia and Tom Green were three of five young people recognised for exceptional performance and dedication at the ceremony held at The Brewery in London.

Joshua Maney, from Watford, picked up the first accolade for his exceptional performance and career progression since joining Barhale’s St Albans office.

At Barhale, Josh is part of the HSEQ team, helping with safety site audits and inspections. He is now the company’s service avoidance champion within the region, responsible for ensuring operatives are competent, trained and assessed for the tasks they undertake.

Robert Chihaia receiving his award from Rebecca Sperti, Causeway, who were the headline sponsor of the event. - Credit: Simply_Photography

Robert, originally from Romania, received the second accolade for his exceptional performance and career progression since joining Barhale in St Albans in 2016 as a graduate engineer.

Robert’s exceptional qualities were soon recognised by Barhale and he was fast-tracked to the role of site engineer, sub agent and site agent.

He demonstrated an ability to work on both complex civil engineering and mechanical engineering projects from design to commissioning and was a key player in the successful delivery of a multi-million pound tunnelling project for Thames Water, a £700,000 sailing club mooring project and a £1.1m project for Affinity Water.

Tom Green receiving his award from Kevin Valentine, managing director of sponsors Knights Brown. - Credit: Simply_Photography

Finally, Tom, from St Albans was named the south’s Most Promising Trainee Quantity Surveyor in recognition for his exceptional performance since joining FM Conway Structures central asset management team in Westminster, a leading infrastructure services company.

Tom started on small projects but soon progressed to completing estimates of up to £50k. He has also been a key driver of FM Conway’s net zero ambitions, engaged with carbon reduction forums and overseeing the introduction of two E-cargo bikes used for logistical deliveries around London. 

Samantha Barratt, CECA Southern chair, said: “As an industry, we need to encourage and attract talented people like these because they will play a key role in building the infrastructure the UK needs to create a low carbon, sustainable economy.”


