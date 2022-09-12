Collapsed auction company leaves customers fuming over refunds

An online auction company has collapsed owing customers hundreds of thousands of pounds for goods they apparently never dispatched.

Haddon & James Auctioneers, formerly based on Porters Wood Industrial Estate, used a platform called i-bidder to sell rattan garden furniture.

But customers claim the company was taking full payment for the goods but never dispatching them or providing refunds, and it has now gone under, leaving them out of pocket.

A statement on the company website reads: "Unfortunately, as of 30th August 2022, Haddon & James has ceased to trade. We are currently seeking insolvency advice, and somebody will be in touch within the next 10 days to anyone who is awaiting delivery of goods, or has outstanding monies owed to them. We apologise for inconvenience this will cause."

This 10-day deadline has now expired.

Customer Steve Anderson bought two sets of rattan furniture: "I had to pay £300 to allow me to bid on each item. I was successful and the next day I received an email requesting for the full payment so I paid a further £2,184.

"When I was taking about buying and registering they were answering back within minutes, but after I paid them it’s a different story. They refused to answer any calls and only communicated by email.

"They were selling these items knowing that they couldn't get them and made up every excuse not to refund any money."

In an email from the company seen by the Herts Ad, a Haddon & James representative claimed: "We have been hit hard with one of our suppliers not being able to deliver the furniture we ordered from them, and it is only after many months that we are starting to see furniture arriving in UK waters.

"We expect to be able to process these through the UK ports in the next couple of weeks, and to then dispatch as soon as we can.

"We will be in touch before the end of August to advise of the next steps."

But the goods never materialised, even though Haddon & James continued to auction similar items on i-bidder, and the company has now folded.

Similar stories can be found on Haddon & James' Trustpilot reviews.

Richard Finch said: "Bought garden furniture in May, paid nearly £700 including delivery charge now I find out it was all a lie and they probably never had the lots in the first place. I work two jobs to pay for this they are disgusting."

Derek James fumed: "I bought a rattan set from this company in May and paid the invoice straight away which was over £1,000, Since then I have heard nothing, despite sending emails and spending hours trying to get though on their phone number they have totally ignored me."

A Facebook group has also been set up by disgruntled customers to raise awareness of their plight.

Former Haddon & James head of commercial Gary Tangaro posted in the group: "The practice of selling items on the auction that were not in stock started to become more and more frequent despite internal objections... Forward selling become the norm and the more cash flow became a problem the more it happened until the hole was so big with lots of shouting customers and factories chasing payments.

"So in the end it ended up being hundreds of unhappy customers without products and the need to raise more cash to try and claw out of the ever-deepening hole."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Trading Standards said: “Trading Standards are continuing with enquiries into complaints being made about the company. Any customer who has an order outstanding or is awaiting a refund can contact their credit card company, if paying by credit card, to seek a full refund under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. This additional cover isn’t afforded to people who have paid by debit card but they may still approach their bank to seek a chargeback.

“There is however no guarantee that funds can be recovered where companies cease trading. Any consumer requiring further advice should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.”



