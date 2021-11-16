St Albans security firm celebrates 21st anniversary

A St Albans business has celebrated its landmark 21st anniversary.

Local security specialist Amthal was launched in 2000 by close St Albans friends John Allam and Paul Rosenthal.

Over the last 21 years the business has grown from a two man residential security company to a 50 strong team, integrated fire and security specialist.

It now operates on a Europe wide basis providing installation maintenance and monitoring services across all commercial, residential and public sectors.

In 2008, John’s brother Jamie joined the management team to become commercial director and created the structure to drive an ambitious growth plan incorporating all aspects of the business, from operations, through sales and commercial targets.

Jamie Allam, Paul Rosenthal and John Allam mark Amthal's 21st anniversary. - Credit: Amthal

Founder and sales director Paul Rosenthal said: “Since we opened our doors at the turn of the century, we have grown with our clients, always taking a proactive approach to adaption, whatever the economy and even most recently, the pandemic has thrown at us!

“We have also undergone our own evolution, shifting our focus to a total solution provider for clients to deliver full fire and security services.

"But underneath it all, we have remained independent and our mission, vision and values reflect our status as a family business. It makes me so proud at 21 years, to see how far we have come and excited for the future as we continue our strong track record of success.”

Chief executive Jamie Allam added: “Amthal has grown together – as people and as a company – and I am so proud of what we have become, and our place in the local community and our sector.

"Knowing as a team, we are being recognised for our complete approach from initial design to project completion, and focus on compliance and offering the latest technology is unsurpassable.

“That’s what has led us to being at the forefront of fire safety and security, where we are determined to stay for another 21 years and beyond.

"We look to the future with a continued focus on protecting what’s precious, sustainably, creating collaborative ways to meet the huge demand we have for our services at present.

"We have set the benchmark high, but you can always aim higher and we have so many exciting opportunities ahead of us.”