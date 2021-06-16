Could Aldi be coming to Harpenden?

Published: 11:56 AM June 16, 2021

Could new Aldi stores be opening in Harpenden, St Albans and London Colney? - Credit: Aldi UK

Supermarket chain Aldi has pinpointed Harpenden as the ideal site for one of its new stores.

The chain is on the lookout for 13 new store locations in Hertfordshire, including Harpenden, St Albans and London Colney, as part of an ongoing expansion drive.

It is on the lookout for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

Each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Aldi's national property director, Ciaran Aldridge, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand."